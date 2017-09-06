Woman knocked unconscious in St. Charles wedding party brawl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles Police Department is investigating a vicious fight that involved a wedding party as two women were caught in the middle of it all.

The brawl happened late Saturday night into early Sunday morning on historic Main Street.

Police believe some words were exchanged and possibly an inadvertent push or shove occurred, but what actually led to the fight is still under investigation.

They said one woman may have been hit with a bottle while another woman was knocked to the ground and rendered unconscious.

The two victims were said to be in their late 20s. They were taken to the hospital and later released.

Lt. Chad Fisk, a police spokesman, said fights of this nature don't happen all the time but police have increased their presence and are working to add more police.

"We do our best to prevent and deter that type of activity, but because it can happen with a look of the eye between an offender and a potential victim or just you're touching someone the wrong way or bump them accidentally, someone might interpret that bump as an intentional bump or push, and that's what ignites quite often a fight like that," Fisk said.

Six suspects have been identified, but no one has been arrested yet, Fisk said.