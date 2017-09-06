Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis’ annual Making A Difference event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A local organization is working to make a difference in lives of women in the workplace. The Women's Foundation of Greater St. Louis is gearing up for its annual Making A Difference event.

President Laura Dierberg Ayers joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with more on their mission.

The Women`s Foundation of Greater St. Louis raises awareness and funding to support organizations that address the needs of women and girls. The organization is committed to advancing economic security for all women as their key issue.

The annual event looks at issues that impact women and girls in the St. Louis region and how removing barriers can improve our community. Celebrating ten years of being a catalyst of change in the region, WFSTL will recognize the organization`s inception and look forward to addressing the challenges that still face women and girls.

This year`s event will also honor Pat Rich, founder of the Women`s Foundation of St. Louis. In 2007, Pat saw a need in the Saint Louis region and, along with a group of forward-thinking community leaders, founded WFSTL. The Foundation is unique in the region in its mission to support only programs that benefit women and girls. Because of Pat`s vision, WFSTL has provided grants to more than 35 organizations to ensure that programs supporting women and girls are funded.

Making A Difference

Frontenac Hilton

1335 South Lindbergh

Tonight starting at 5:30pm

Tickets: $100, $50 for students under 25

www.wfstl.org