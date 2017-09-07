× 1 person injured in shooting at Springfield mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – Springfield police say one person was injured after a shooting at Battlefield Mall.

Police spokesperson Lisa Cox says in a statement that the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday following an altercation between two males near the entrance of the Dillard’s department store.

A weapon was fired during the confrontation but no one was shot. Cox says a female minor suffered non-life-threatening injuries indirectly from the gunfire.

Police say one of the ales was taken into custody and the other has not yet been located.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.