All 5 living former presidents launch appeal for help for Harvey victims

The five living former US presidents are joining together to support a relief and recovery effort after Hurricane Harvey.

All five leaders — former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama — appeared in a video and asked Americans to respond to the devastation wrought by the hurricane.

Harvey caused massive flooding in the Bushes’ home state of Texas and neighboring Louisiana, destroying homes and killing dozens.

The office of former President George H.W. Bush announced that the push would include an appeal in the opening of the NFL’s regular season, with another public service announcement over the weekend.

“We love you Texas,” the elder Bush said in a video posted to the One America Appeal site.

The charity effort by the former presidents comes as the federal government continues to respond to Hurricane Harvey and braces for the impact of Hurricane Irma, which is currently expected to hit Florida.

Donations will be collected and distributed by the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation through a restricted account, the office’s statement said. The elder Bush and Clinton have joined together in response to disasters in the past, including Hurricane Katrina.

By Eli Watkins, CNN