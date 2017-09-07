× Cards Fail to Sweep Padres, Lose 3-0

The Cardinals were hoping to end their ten game road trip with a series sweep of the Padres on Thursday night in San Diego. Instead St. Louis was shut out by the Pads 3-0. Clayton Richard tossed six scoreless innings and three relievers followed with three shutout innings. The Cardinals banged out 11 hits, but failed to score. They loaded the bases in the ninth inning, but San Diego closer Brad Hand struck out Dexter Fowler to end the game.

Lance Lynn pitched six innings, allowing just one run and was the tough luck losing pitcher (10-7). Seung Hwan Oh allowed a two run homer to Will Myers in the seventh inning to give the Padres a cushion. Still, the ten game trip was a success for the Cards, who posted a 7-3 record.

The Cardinals start a home stand on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. They trail the first place Cubs by five games in the National League Central division race.