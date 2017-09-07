Fashion show benefits campers living with serious burn injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fashion met philanthropy Thursday evening at an event dedicated to group of special campers.

“More Than a Fashion Show” benefitted the Midwest Children’s Burn Camp. This year’s event returned to Neiman Marcus at Plaza Frontenac. Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda served as Mistress of Ceremonies.

The Midwest Children’s Burn Camp serves children living with serious burn injuries. The camp’s objective is to help participants gain self-confidence and improve their self-image.

“They get to canoe and swim and laugh and play. But most importantly what they get to do is learn that who they are on the inside is much more important than what you see on the outside,” Burns Recovered Executive Director Lynn Huelsmann said.

Midwest Children’s Burn Camp is the only camp of its kind in Missouri and one of a handful in the United States, addressing children who have suffered severe injuries.