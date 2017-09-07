× Groundbreaking on U.S. 61 at Route P in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Il. _Missouri Department of Transportation is making changes to make it safer for drivers to merge onto Route 61 just north of Wentzville.

MoDOT has identified five intersections along a two and a half mile stretch of Route 61 that have high crash rates due to high rates of speed and volume of traffic making it difficult for drivers to merge in and out of traffic.

Currently, to get on or off Rte. 61 near Rte. P, drivers must cut over two lanes of traffic. In 2009, a teenage girl died in a crash at that intersection.

The $10.9 million project will remove Rte. P and Peine Road crossovers and replace them with a new interchange serving both roads.

Work began on the project August 28 as crews began removing the outside shoulder on both sides of Rte. 61. The project is expected to be complete by summer 2018.

Beginning Thursday (Sept. 7) through next Wednesday (Sept. 13), one lane of northbound and southbound Rte. 61 will be closed from Peine Rd. to Wentzville Parkway weeknights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The project will also make changes at Grothe Rd. and two crossings at Granville Drive.

The groundbreaking ceremony will kick off at 10 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 7) at the commuter lot on Rte. 61 at Rte. P.

For more info: http://www.modot.org/stlouis/major_projects/Route61SafetyProject.htm