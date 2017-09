× Mayor Lyda Krewson hosts 2nd St. Louis town hall meeting

ST. LOUIS, MO — Mayor Lyda Krewson hosts another town hall meeting Thursday night. It’s the second in a series of five meetings planned in September to give residents a chance to talk with city leaders about issues facing St. Louis. This includes crime and the search for a new police chief.

Thursday’s meeting is from 6pm-8pm at the Schlafly branch library on North Euclid Avenue.