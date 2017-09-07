McBride & Son Homes ‘Picture Perfect’ Selfie Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _If you see people taking 'selfie's with McBride & Son Homes displays during the month of September, it`s all part of the fun of the local home builder`s latest campaign, the Picture Perfect Selfie Tour.

Cody Koepke, project manager at McBride & Son Homes discusses the innovative new promotion that's turning heads here in St. Louis.

Guests are to take a selfie on their cell phone at a McBride & Son Homes display or inventory home. Fun photo props are in all of the company's display homes and sales centers.

After taking the photo, scan an onsite QR code and upload it to a photo gallery to enter for a chance to win great prizes!

No purchase is required.

You can take one selfie per community, and visit/take pictures at as many communities as you want. There are over 40 throughout the St. Louis area!

Prizes:

10 prizes totaling up to $10,000 including

• Trip for 2 to Jamaica

• $1,000 Best Buy gift card

• $500 IKEA gift card,

• 55' 4k flat screen television

• St. Louis Cardinals season tickets (weekends)

• iPhone 7

• iPad

• Apple iWatch

• Weber grill and cooking classes

• KitchenAid deluxe mixer

Some of the newest communities include:

Villages at Lexington

209 homesites in Wentzville starting from the $160`s

Single Family Homes in two different series, 14 floor plan models

Amenities: brick covered pavilion, community garden

Huntington Glen

330 homesites in (Imperial) Jefferson County starting in $190`s

two individual communites, large flat lots, surrounded by scenic rolling hills and lots of common ground

Maryland Oaks

Single family homes (starting in mid $200`s) and row homes (starting from $170`s) in Maryland Heights

At I-270 and Page Extension

Wilmas Farm

Luxury Home Community in Chesterfield from $610`s

New display now open

Estate sized homes, with multi sports field, playground, picnic area and walking trails onsite