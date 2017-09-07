× MICDS expels students over racist messages

LADUE, Mo. – A prestigious Missouri college preparatory school has disciplined a group of students who exchanged a private series of racist, profane and sexual Snapchat messages that were leaked online to a wider audience.

A letter to parents says in part, “With this incident, the School followed its careful and thorough process – from investigation, to recommendation, to review and then to final decision – to determine the appropriate discipline for each student. It was determined that none of these students can remain in our community because their conduct violated our most deeply held values, was contrary to our Mission and harmed our community in significant ways.

Actions and words like the ones these students shared suggest a lack of empathy for one another, and remind us that our intentions don’t absolve us of the impact our words have — something we also see in the larger St. Louis community and our country. Here at MICDS, we place a high value on empathy and character education in a collaborative, inclusive and diverse learning environment. Our MI and CDS predecessors were integrated during the Civil Rights Era, and our student body today is the most diverse it has ever been, with 34 percent of students who identify as people of color and 65 area zip codes represented in our student body.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School in Ladue began investigating after a student posted screenshots of the messages on Twitter on Sunday. The private school includes students in pre-kindergarten through high school.

In the messages, at least three different people used an offensive racial slur against African-Americans. Another user ased if anyone knew how to submit an application to the Ku Klux Klan.

The head of the school, Lisa Lyle, wrote in a letter Monday that she was “heart-broken” and “deeply offended” by the messages.

