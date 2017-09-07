Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A new season of Rachael Ray kicks off next week! You can see it weekdays at 10 am on Fox 2.

Why wait until next week when you can see the star of the show right now. Rachael Ray says there is a great lineup this week with everything from home makeovers, to human makeovers, and of course no show is complete without some tasty treats.

Monday, Sept. 11

• Human Lab: Look 10 Pounds Thinner

Tuesday, Sept. 12

• To kick-off Season 12, Rachael`s kitchen is getting a major makeover from HGTV`s The Cousins. Tune-in to see the 'big reveal!' Plus - want to makeover your kitchen on a budget? The Cousins have money-saving tips for stretching a buck on your own DIY home renovations.

• Biggest Loser trainer Bob Harper

• Rachael`s making a 'Can`t Beet It Veggie Burger'

• Plus - A big surprise giveaway for our studio audience!

Wednesday, Sept. 13

• Co-Host Jesse Palmer is here and he`s giving us a 'sneak peek' at his brand new series, DailyMailTV!

• Football season is back - and we`re kicking things off with a Gridiron Grill-Off! Chef Anne Burrell and one superfan takes on Sunny Anderson and another superfan in a tailgate throwdown. Find out whose gameday grub scores a touchdown.

• Dancing with the Stars Julianne Hough shows off her boxing moves.

• Rachael`s making Garlic & Parm Chicken Wings w/ Caprese Salad

Thursday, Sept. 14

• It`s a 'Winner Winner Chicken Dinner' show. Co-Host Curtis Stone is making chicken 3 ways - chicken marsala, chicken piccata, and chicken francese. Rachael`s making a rosemary garlic chicken under a brick.

• Plus - actress Lake Bell

Friday, Sept. 15

• In honor of the Emmys this weekend, The Chew`s Clinton Kelly is whipping up some tasty treats and Rachael`s hubby John is mixing up an apple cider cocktail. Plus - ET`s Kevin Frazier gives you the inside scoop on the red carpet.

Coming up later this month on Rachael

Guests scheduled to appear include:

• Eva Longoria

• Jake Gyllenhaal

• Catherine Zeta Jones

• Donnie Wahlberg & Jenny McCarthy

• Queen Latifah

• Chef Jacques Pepin

• Nate Berkus

• The Property Brothers

• Dr. Oz & his daughter Daphne Oz