Parson wants special session vote to expel Chappelle-Nadal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Lt. Governor Mike Parson called on his colleagues in the Missouri State Senate for a special session to vote on the expelling of Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal for her Facebook assassination about the president.

“I’m not going to be one of these guys that says something and then goes away,” Parson said.

The lieutenant governor said his office has received tens of thousands of emails and phone calls asking for senator Chappelle-Nadal to resign or be expelled from the senate. Another reason he is pushing for senators to call themselves into special session? The upcoming veto session, which begins September 13.

“It’s been overwhelming for my office and I just believe the will of the people is that she doesn't deserve to sit in the Missouri Senate,” Parson said.

Parson adds the majority of senators have told him something has to be done. A vote for her expulsion would need three-fourths of the senate calling for it. Then two-thirds of the senators would need to vote her out.

“At the end of the day, it won’t be because I haven't tried my best to make sure she's removed from Missouri State Senate,” he said.