Piscotty's Homer Leads Cardinals to 3-1 Win in San Diego

The St. Louis Cardinals remained red hot on their west coast road trip thanks to Stephen Piscotty. The right fielder’s two run home run in the seventh inning got the Cards on the board and a 2-1 lead en route to a 3-1 victory over the Padres in San Diego on Wednesday night. The Redbirds had been stymied by Padres starter Dinelson Lamet, but Piscotty’s long ball cracked the young hurler’s domination. Cardinals rookie pitcher Jack Flaherty pitched well in his second career starter. Flaherty allowed just one run, a home run by San Diego’s Yangervis Solarte, while striking out four. Reliever Ryan Sherriff pitched two scoreless innings to pick up his first Major League win. Harrison Bader’s sac fly in the eighth inning gave the Cardinals a 3-1 lead. John Brebbia pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning, while Tyler Lyons pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his second save of the season.

The victory for the Cardinals was really important in the races for the National League Central division and the NL Wild Card. With their fourth straight win, the Cardinals now trail the Cubs by just four games in the division. In the NL Wild Card chase, both the Rockies and Brewers lost on Wednesday, so St. Louis is just two games back of Colorado for the second Wild Card playoff spot. The Brewers loss knocked them a half game behind the Cardinals.