Richard to led ouster attempt for Trump assassination remark

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard says he will offer a resolution next week to expel a St. Louis-area senator who made a social media remark hoping for President Donald Trump’s assignation.

Democratic state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal removed the comment from her Facebook page the same day she posted it last month and has apologized. She has said the remark was made in frustration over Trump’s response to a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

The Missouri Constitution says the Senate can expel a member by a two-thirds vote.

Richard said Thursday that he will offer a resolution to do so _ either as part of the Legislature’s annual veto session next Wednesday or during a simultaneous special session if one is called by the governor or lawmakers.