Senator says sexual assault remains pervasive in US military

WASHINGTON (AP) _ A Senate Democrat says sexual assault within the U.S. armed forces remains pervasive. That’s despite numerous changes to the military justice code ordered by Congress in the last five years.

In a report to b released Thursday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York says, “Our men and women in uniform still do not have confidence in the military justice system.”

Gillibrand examined files from 238 sexual assault cases adjudicated in 2015 at four of the largest U.S. military installations.

The senator says she found no examples of disciplinary action against people who retaliated against someone who made a sexual assault claim. She says that conflicts with Pentagon surveys that found more than half of all victims experienced negative reactions or reprisals for their complaints.