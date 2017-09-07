Song of the Day – Taste of St. Louis

It’s back! Taste of St. Louis is almost here. September 15th through the 17th at the Chesterfield Amphitheatre is where you need to be. 30 restaurants, free concerts all weekend long, culinary battles, family activities, and more! But wait, IT’S FREE!!! To win a gift certificate to one of the many restaurants that will be there, enter below!

Be sure to bring your appetite to this year’s 2017 restaurant row! And the competitors have been chosen and the battles are set! Make sure to check out the Chef Battle Royale. And don’t miss out on the all local, killer lineup free concerts!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Thursday, September 7th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

