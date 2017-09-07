× St. Jude Dream home contest winners announced

COTTLEVILLE, MO – The time has come to give someone their dream home. Because of your ticket purchases for this giveaway, more than a million dollars was raised for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Tickets for the contest are sold out.

Melissa Moore from Marine Illinois won the 2017 Buick Encore Courtesy of Gateway Buick/GMC.

Andre Grass from Florissant Missouri wins the 2017 St. Jude Dream home valued at approximately $480,000. The house, Built by Payne Family Homes, has five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 5,200 square feet of living space.