Three hospitalized after ambulance involved in crash

ST. LOUIS – Three people were treated for injuries following a collision involving an ambulance Thursday night.

The accident occurred at Forest Park Parkway and Euclid in the Central West End.

According to authorities, an Abbott Ambulance collided with a sedan. The ambulance did not have its lights or sirens on at the time of the accident.

Two people in the sedan and one person in the ambulance were treated for non-life threatening injuries.