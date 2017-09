Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - More than 60 volunteers were back out Thursday morning looking for a missing Brentwood teen.

The volunteers searched the area of Old Highway 79 and North Main Street in O'Fallon for 15-year-old Sam Heisel.

Police said Heisel disappeared around midnight Tuesday morning from his home.

Seven hours later, police found his car crashed into a field at North Main Street, with his possessions and notes left inside.

Sam's father said his son has some Scout training and can survive in the woods, but there's a chance he may have left the area.