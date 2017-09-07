‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ Sep. 16 at Scottrade Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Alzheimer's is a type of dementia that causes memory, thinking and behavioral issues. It also robs victims of their brain capabilities.

Families go through heartache caring for loved ones who may not remember who they are.

The Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. KPLR 11 and FOX 2 are proud sponsors of this year's St. Louis event.

Walk Committee Susie Fandos talks about why its so important to participate.

St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer`s

Saturday, Sept. 16 | Scottrade Center

Registration opens at 8 a.m. Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Walk: 10 a.m.

To learn more visit: alz.org/walk