3 found dead after shooting at northern Illinois home

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities say the deaths of three people found in a northern Illinois home are being investigated as homicides.

Police were called to the home in Joliet on Thursday afternoon and found the bodies of three adults who had been shot. Names weren’t immediately released and autopsies were planned.

Police suspect that the three died following a party that lasted into early Thursday. Deputy police chief Edgar Gregory says a man went to the home later in the day and found one of the dead, so he called police. Gregory says officers found the other two bodies.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the deaths to contact police.