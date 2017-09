ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The movie Miles Ahead starred Don Cheadle but the voice behind the trumpet was played by Keyon Harrold. The Ferguson native won a Grammy for his role in the film.

He joined us to discuss his September 29 album release and life as a mentoring and tutoring ambassador. Harrold is also performing at the Jazz & Wine Festival this weekend in Alton.

To learn more visit: http://www.mysah.org/

Alton Jazz & Wine Festival

Saturday, September 9

Alton Amphitheater

4 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.