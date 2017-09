Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Three people are recovering from injuries after a collision between an ambulance and a car in the Central West End. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Forest Park Avenue at Euclid.

A witness tells FOX 2 the ambulance was not on an emergency run and did not have its lights and siren on.

One person in the ambulance went to the hospital along with two people in the car.