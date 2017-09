× Blueberry Hill to celebrate 45th anniversary this weekend

ST. LOUIS, MO — It’s a special weekend for Joe Edwards and company At Blueberry Hill in the Delmar Loop. It’s Blueberry Hill’s 45th anniversary. They’re having a karaoke party Friday evening in the restaurant’s famous Elvis Room.

The place has been a staple in the Delmar Loop since it opened in 1972. More information: http://blueberryhill.com/