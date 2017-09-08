Blueberry Hill’s 45th Anniversary Karaoke Party with Sheel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Blueberry Hill's 45th anniversary is Friday, September 8. Owner Joe Edwards and Cathy Reilly joined us to talk about the fun!

Cathy, one of the original patrons, met her husband at Blueberry Hill. In 1972, the couple had a BlueBerry Hill themed 10th wedding anniversary.

-Karaoke with KJ Sheel

-Funday photo booth

-Attendance prizes including a grand prize night stay for two at the moonrise hotel

-1972 opening night film screened all night

-Prizes every half hour

-$6.00 Pabst blue ribbon and Jameson shot

-Birthday cake!

-If you sing on of the songs on Blueberry Hill`s opening day juke box, you`ll receive a free drink ticket list of jukebox songs

-The Wheel of Sheel - spin the wheel and whatever song it lands on KJ Sheel will sing - he is a great performer

-Limited edition t-shirts!

-Music that was on our jukebox when we opened in 1972 will be playing all day!

-70s attire ideas: bell bottoms, mustaches, long hair parted in middle, platform shoes, or disco look. Could be Richard Nixon, The Godfather, George Clinton of Parliament-Funkadelic, David Bowie, Hunter S. Thompson or could be Joe Edwards in the original employee shot (captain hat, shiny shirt, pony tail). That photo is by the restrooms in the dining room.

45th Anniversary Karaoke Party with Sheel

Blueberry Hill`s Elvis Room

6504 Delmar Boulevard, The Delmar Loop

Friday, September 8

8pm-midnight

To learn more visit: http://blueberryhill.com/