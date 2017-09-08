Counterfeit $50 bills turn up in Kirkwood, Webster Groves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three counterfeit $50 bills have been reported being used in Kirkwood and Webster Groves in the past two weeks.

Someone tried to use a $50 bill at a Hardees drive-thru on Manchester on September 3.

Kirkwood Detective Bob Bruhy said fast food lines are a common place for people to use counterfeit bills.

“They know that the fast food establishment don’t have time to use marker pens to see if the bill is counterfeit, so they are banking on the fact that they will be able to drive through, get a $5 or $6 meal deal, and get $40 some odd dollars’ worth of change,” he said.

Except this time the suspect didn’t get away with it, because the cashier used a marker to check the bill. Bruhy said when she went to confront the suspect, the person quickly drove away.

A week before that, a counterfeit $50 bill was used to pay for a pizza at Dominos in Kirkwood. This one wasn’t recognized until after the suspect already left the store.

“It looked normal, but (the employee) noticed when he held it up, the back side of the bill the hologram was Hamilton--who is normally on the $10--and he was looking at a $50 bill,” Bruhy said.

A counterfeit $50 was also used at a business in the 8600 block of Big Bend in Webster Groves right around that same time.

Bruhy is encouraging business and the public should take a second look at any $50 bills they may get right now.