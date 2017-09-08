× Illinois man to be sentenced in quadruple Rockford killings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) _ A northern Illinois man is to be sentenced after he was convicted of first-degree murder and home invasion in the 2014 shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend, her two sons and her boyfriend.

Calvin L. Carter III faces a term of life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced during a hearing Friday in Winnebago County court in Rockford. The 24-year-old was convicted in July on a total of 133 counts.

Investigators said Carter fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old Martia Flint, along with her sons _ 6-year-old Tyrone Smith III and 4-year-old Tobias K. Smith _ in a Rockford apartment. Also killed was 24-year-old Demontae Rhodes.

Carter’s defense had argued the case was built on circumstantial evidence.