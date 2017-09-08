Kevin’s Reel World – 5 out of 5 Reels for “It”

LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Irma Updates
Posted 10:41 am, September 8, 2017, by , Updated at 10:06AM, September 8, 2017

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Pennywise, the creepy clown, wants to scare you to death in the new Stephen King movie, "It".  But before you go, check out Kevin's chat with the kid stars, who reveal what scares them the most.