Lindbergh High School Band prepares for the Tournament of Roses parade

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Lindbergh High School Band continues to prepare for a trip to the rose parade. They held a full dress rehearsal concert Friday morning at the school for a special audience, Tournament of Roses President Lance Tibbet.

This will be the third trip to the Tournament of Roses Parade for the Lindbergh “Spirit of St. Louis” marching band.

They also marched in the parade in 2005 and 2011.