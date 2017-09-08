× LouFest kicks off in Forest Park Saturday

ST. LOUIS, MO — There is plenty of music in the area this weekend. LouFest kicks off in Forest Park Saturday. Among the headliners, Snoop Dogg, Huey Lewis and the News, Weezer, and Cage the Elephant.

The 8th annual LouFest has a new location this year because of renovations at the central fields. The concert festival will be held at the festival and parking plaza formerly known as the upper Muny lot. There will also be an art exhibition.

LouFest starts at 11am Saturday and runs through Sunday. Tickets are $60 daily or $95 for a weekend pass.

More information: http://loufest.com/