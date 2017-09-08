Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will take place next month in Forest Park. Breast cancer survivors Kara White and Robin Niel joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with more.

Become a Hope Hero by registering now and raising $25 or more by September 9th, and they'll send you a Making Strides cape to wear on event day. This offer is only good as long as supplies last, so don't delay!

Get signed up for #MakingStridesKSTL and donate today! #HopeHero

To learn more visit: www.makingstrideswalk.org/StLouisMO

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Forest Park, Lower Muny Lot

Saturday, October 28

Registration 7:30 am, Walk 9 am

