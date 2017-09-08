× Muppets plan ‘strange reunion’ at Hollywood Bowl live shows

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ The Muppets are promising to let loose some strange things during their first full-length live stage performance, a two-hour musical extravaganza playing nightly this weekend at the Hollywood Bowl.

Kermit the Frog says he tried to keep some of the stranger things off the stage, but “they kept breaking out of their cages.” Kermit and Miss Piggy discussed the shows, “The Muppets Take the Bowl ,” during live interviews last week.

The show will be hosted by former “Saturday Night Live” star Bobby Moynihan, and will feature various Muppets performing alongside musician’s from the Bowl’s Orchestra.

Three nights of performances begin on Friday.