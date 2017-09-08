× No sign of leakage at Missouri waste storage site, state agency says

BERGER, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says there are no indications that any of the hazardous material in an eastern Missouri floodplain is being released to the environment.

A federal indictment alleges that nine million pounds of waste was dug up from Mississippi and illegally transported to a warehouse in rural Franklin County, near the Missouri River. The indictment names U.S. Technology Corp. of Ohio and Missouri Green Materials.

The DNR said Friday that the material is stored inside containers, and the warehouse floor is elevated four feet. The DNR says staff members recently visited the site for re-assessment and saw no indication of release of the hazardous material.

The indictment says the stored material includes heavy metal-containing waste created when paint is removed from equipment on military bases.