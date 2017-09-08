× Six Flags St. Louis searching for 13 couples to marry for ‘Hallowedding 2017’

ST. LOUIS, MO — Wish you could be the bride of Frankenstein at your wedding? Well, Now you can.

Six Flags St. Louis is calling all ghosts and ghouls for “Hallowedding 2017.” The park is searching far and wide for 13 unlucky couples who will promise to be together till the day they die.

On Friday, October 13th Six Flags will hold that free marriage “Scaremony”. The day will start with a professional zombie makeover but couples will need to provide their own Halloween wedding attire or costume.

After the ceremony the “newly deads” will stagger to a private reception for cake.