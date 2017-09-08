The Blender with Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _It’s Friday and time to check in with St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson. He joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with a list a who’s coming to town!
- Loufest, Saturday-Sunday, Weezer, Snoop Dogg, Cage the Elephant, Run the Jewels, Spoon, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Huey Lewis and The News, special tribute to Chuck Berry featuring Huey Lewis
- Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack, Friday, Family Arena
- Deep Purple & Alice Cooper, The Edgar Winter Band, Friday, HCA
- The Toadies, Saturday, Delmar Hall, sold out
- Tony Toni Tone, Sunday, The Pageant
- Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals, Monday, The Pageant
- Stevie Nicks, Wednesday, Family Arena
- Mary J. Blige, Wednesday, Fox Theatre
- Eli Young Band, Thursday, Delmar Hall
- Wayne Newton, Nov. 3, Event Center at River City Casino
- Casting Crowns, For King and Country, Dec. 8, Scottrade Center
- Todrick Hall, Oct. 10, Touhill
- The English Beat, Nov. 22, Duck Room at Blueberry Hill
- Russell Peters, Nov. 16-18, Helium
- Lil Duval, Nov. 12, The Pageant
- Smash Mouth, Wildey Theatre, postponed, new date coming
- U2, Ed Sheeran and Billy Joel are just around the corner!