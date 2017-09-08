Washington University students develop competitive concrete solar home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — When Dylan Weber Callahan started working towards earning his masters degree in architecture and construction management he didn't know a concrete solar house would be both a labor and lesson he’d never forget.

"I would say the pre-cast is one of the most interesting things to me. Just because of the pre-cast and how it’s all put together," said student project manager Dylan Weber Callahan.

To build a better box, these Washington University students decided to create with concrete. Their "Crete" house will take part in the US Solar Decathlon in Denver Colorado this October. The idea is behind this is, as the sun moves around the sky during the day, it’s always changing position. So, the shadows are always changing. So it’s going to have a dynamic aspect to the project. Even though it’s a fixed concrete resilient box it’s always changing all the time.

With weather patterns changing all the time a resilient box was the premise. For two years, students took their idea from concept to construction. They worked on every aspect of achieving a prefabricated house from getting it off the ground, and on to semi trucks to the competition in Colorado.

The precast concrete is able to withstand mother nature, and being put together and taken apart, over and over again. The house that was built and taken apart, will eventually get to just be a house.