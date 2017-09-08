Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, September 9-10, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, September 9-10, 2017

Loufest

Date: Saturday-Sunday, September 9-10 Venue: Forest Park, St. Louis, MO

Single day tickets are $60, Two day passes are $95.00 – Kids 12 and under free with Adult ticket

Gates open at 11:00am each day

This two day Festival includes more than 30 bands on four stages, Nosh Pit Food Court, LouFest Market Square, and LouKids. The 2017 line up includes Weezer, Snoop Dog, Run the Jewels, Huey Lewis and the News, and so many more.

http://loufest.com/lineup/

23rd Annual Saint Louis Art Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 9-10 Venue: Downtown Clayton, MO

Saturday: 11:00am-10:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free

Artists from across the nation exhibit an unprecedented selection of the highest quality, original works of art along with three stages of entertainment, educational hands-on activities for children, culinary treats from St. Louis’ finest restaurants and much more.

http://www.saintlouisartfair.com/

Art in the Park

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 9-10 Venue: Grove Park, Grafton, IL

Saturday: 10:00am-6:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-5:00pm

Beautiful art will be on display at the annual Grafton Art in the Park. Enjoy live music, food vendors, art activities, demonstrations and artists presenting their handmade art, fine art, paintings, photography, glass, jewelry and much more.

http://enjoygrafton.com/events/detail/127/graftons-art-in-the-park/7142

Pere Marquette Rendezvous

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 9-10 Venue: Pere Marquette State Park, Grafton, Illinois

Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm Sunday: 10:00am-4:00pm Admission: Free

Step back in time to the days when frontier fur trappers met with fur traders and buyers during this reenactment festival at Pere Marquette State Park. The fourth annual Pere Marquette State Park Rendezvous will be a traditional Pre-1840 event with buckskinned re-enactors portraying primitive traders and campers.

http://www.enjoygrafton.com/events/detail/408/pere-marquette-rendezvous

Apple Festival

Date: Sunday, September 10 Venue: Pere Marquette Lodge, Grafton, IL

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

Warm apple pie, hand-dipped caramel apples, handmade crafts, live music and fresh produce are just a few of the offerings at the Apple Festival at Pere Marquette. The festivities will also include apple wine tasting, kid’s activities and restaurant favorites.

http://www.pmlodge.net/2016/11/apple-festival/

Lewis & Clark Frontier Dog Walk

Date: Saturday, September 9 Venue: Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, Hartford, Illinois

Time: 9:00am – 12:00pm

Take your dog on a beautiful two-mile stroll. There will also be dog trainers, groomers, and dog adoptions from local societies. A Music Festival will also be held from 10:00am-4:00pm featuring bluegrass music.

http://www.campdubois.com/html/special_events1.html

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 9-10 Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Saturday: 6:15pm (time changed from 12:05pm), Sunday: 1:15pm

Vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2017-09

St. Louis FC Soccer

Date: Saturday, September 9 Venue: WWT Soccer Park, Fenton, MO

Time: 7:30pm Tickets: $16.00-$23.00

Vs. Harrisburgh City Islanders

http://saintlouisfc.com/2017_Schedule

The Rep: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 9-10 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4:00pm; Sunday: 2:00pm Tickets: $20.00-$89.00

The 2015 Tony Award winner for Best Play, The Curious Incident is an immersive adventure that puts audiences in the shoes of 15-year-old sleuth Christopher. He’s a brilliant young man, but struggles to process everyday information.

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/the-curious-incident-of-the-dog-in-the-night-time

Stages St. Louis: South Pacific

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 9-10 Venue: Robert G. Reim Theatre, Kirkwood, MO

Saturday: 4p, 8p; Sunday: 2p, 7:30p Tickets: $47.00-$63.00

One of the most powerful musicals of all time, this multi-award- winning classic from Rodgers and Hammerstein will sweep you away with its tale of love and loss in the South Pacific.

http://www.stagesstlouis.org/Shows/South-Pacific/

The Black Rep: Dot

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 9-10 Venue: Edison Theatre, Washington University in St. Louis

The holidays are always a wild family affair in the Shealy House. But this year Dotty and her three grown children gather with more than exchanging presents on their minds. As Dotty strugles to hold on to her memory, her children must fight to balance care for themselves.

http://www.theblackrep.org/2016-06-06-18-16-30/2017-07-06-18-47-26/dot