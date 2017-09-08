× Whitfield’s Torrence Watson commits to Mizzou Basketball

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO- The recruiting wins keep on coming for the University of Missouri men’s basketball program.

Friday night rising senior Whitfield School shooting guard Torrence Watson announced he would play in Columbia next year. The move follows his earlier verbal pledge this summer to Ohio State, and a decommitment in order to find a program closer to his St. Louis home.

He made the announcement Friday with a simple tweet.

The verbal pledge is nonbinding until an official letter of intent is signed later this fall or next spring.