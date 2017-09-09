× Ameren Missouri orders crews out of Florida before Irma hits

ST. LOUIS, MO – FOX 2 has confirmed Ameren MISSOURI has ordered all its crews out of Florida. The call was made for the safety of the crews.

The initial plan was to have Ameren MO crews on standby in Orlando to head to Southern Florida after Hurricane Irma hits land. The situation has changed and the storm surge is expected to hit several areas of Florida.

Ameren Missouri wants their employees out of harm’s way. So crews will return to the midwest then head back to Florida after Hurricane Irma to restore the damage.