Brentwood teen's body found Saturday morning in O'Fallon, MO

O’FALLON, Mo. – St. Charles County is reporting that First Responders are in the process of recovering the body of Sam Heisel, the missing 15-year-old from Brentwood. The teen’s body was found in a northern part of the City of O’Fallon.

A family spokesperson confirmed that the scheduled search for Saturday morning has been discontinued. She can not give any other information at this time.

Fox 2 has learned that Brentwood High School just cancelled a school volleyball tournament citing the tragedy.