Mummies get CT scans in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Centuries-old mummies met modern technology this week in Kansas City, Missouri, when St. Luke’s Hospital put two mummies through CT scans.

The mummies, which could be between 500 and 2,000 years old, are part of an exhibit at Union Station.

The Kansas City Star reports the human remains are in fetal positions and wrapped in grass baskets. They were subjected to the tests Wednesday. The hospital has a state-of-the-art computerized tomography machine that uses data from several X-rays to produce a detailed image with high resolution.

The mummies have been in Kansas City since 1921, when a businessman brought them from Bolivia. The Kansas City Museum kept them in storage for decades.

The results of the scans won’t be available for a few weeks.