Nurse grants patient’s dying wish, makes dream come true

ST. LOUIS – Getting a chance to throw out the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game is always special for those involved. But on Saturday night, one was a little different than the others.

Lynn Cheeney, 60, has terminal stage 4 breast cancer. Lynn was admitted to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton where she befriended nurse Angie Filipiak. Filipiak, who is a hospital team leader, would stop in each morning to talk over coffee. One morning, the conversation turned to the last things Cheeney would do while in life. She talked about her family, but she also talked about baseball and wishing she could throw out a first pitch at a Cardinals game.

As fate would have it, Filipiak had just won the chance to throw out a first pitch at a Cardinals game. She passed that opportunity on to Cheeney.

Cheeney got that chance to throw out that ball on Saturday before the Cardinals took on the Pirates. Her entire family was in the stadium to watch. And Nurse Filipiak was right by her side. She said it was “better than she could have expected.”