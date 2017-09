Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Ryan Nusbickel is a local author who writes and illustrates St. Louis based children's books. His latest book, My Pet Arch, is about a little boy who goes on an adventure around St. Louis with the Arch. The book highlights a lot of St. Louis monuments and landmarks.

There is a book launch Saturday, September 9th, at The Novel Neighbor from 10 am to 1 pm. They'll be doing a book signing and story time.

For more information, visit:​ www.nusbickelbooks.com