Weaver Wins Again, Cardinals Beat Pirates 4-1

Cardinals rookie pitcher Luke Weaver continued his dominant late season pitching, leading them to a 4-1 win over the Pirates on Friday night at Busch Stadium. Weaver tossed five and two-thirds innings of shutout baseball, while striking out seven to win his fifth game since his call up from the minors.

New Cardinals relief pitcher Juan Nicasio got the final four outs of the game to pick up his first save with his new team.

Jose Martinez led the offense with a two run single in the fifth inning to boost the Cards lead to 4-0.

The Brewers beat the Cubs on Friday night, so both St. Louis and Milwaukee gain a game on Chicago. Both clubs trail the Cubbies by four games in the National League Central Division race.