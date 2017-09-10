Arts Pop: STAGES St. Louis announces 2018 season



KIRKWOOD, MO – STAGES St. Louis is celebrating its 31st year of producing Broadway-quality musical theatre. By hosting auditions in St. Louis and New York, STAGES is able to bring in wonderful Broadway talent, but also promotes professional St. Louis actors. Also, STAGES educates thousands of students each year at its year round Performing Arts Academy.

STAGES is announcing its 2018 season, which will have a wedding theme. It will likely be the theatre’s last at Kirkwood’s Robert G. Reim Theatre. A new performing arts center is in the works. Right now, you can see their production of the Rogers and Hammerstein classic, South Pacific, until October 8.

Read more in Judith Newmark’s article in Sunday’s A&E section of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.