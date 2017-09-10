Northeast Florida woman describes how her community is preparing for Hurricane Irma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAND, FL - Lesly Beardsley-Hurta in northeast Florida describes how her community is preparing for Hurricane Irma.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts that the core of Hurricane Irma will likely chug directly for the highly populated Tampa-St. Petersburg region after it gets through raking the Keys, but the storm is so massive all of Florida will be feeling the Category 4 hurricane's fury.

The center of the storm was just off Key West Sunday morning.

The latest forecast of Irma's eye _ which still can change _ keeps the nearly 400-mile wide (640-kilometer) storm in the water, barely off the coast of southwestern Florida's Fort Myers and Naples.

But that also puts that region in the strongest northeast quadrant of the storm, where storm surge, wind, rain and tornado threats are highest.

And a few miles wiggle could bring Irma's eye _ which has measured 30 miles wide (48 kilometers) _ inland.

The storm is moving slowly, about 8 mph so its eye is likely to hit the Tampa region around 2 a.m. Monday, but damaging winds, storm, surge, rain and tornadoes will reach the area long before then.