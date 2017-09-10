Post Scripts – DACA announcement, Blue alerts and the looming Stockley verdict

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post-Scripts Fox 2’s Mike Colombo and Post-Dispatch National and Political Editor Christopher Ave led a discussion on local, state and regional topics.

Post-Dispatch Washington bureau reporter Chuck Raasch discussed the DACA announcement this week. He also touched on the deal struck by President Trump and democrats this week extending the federal debt limit and funding the government.

Colombo and Ave were then joined by Post-Dispatch reporter Jack Suntrup. Suntrup shared information on his report about why Missouri’s new “Blue Alert” system wasn’t activated after two St.Louis Police officers were shot last week.

Fox 2’s Chris Hayes joined the show to discuss the looming verdict in the Jason Stockley case. Stockley is accused of fatally shooting Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011. The case was heard last month but it’s unclear when Judge Timothy Wilson will rule.