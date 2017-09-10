Puerto Rico helps evacuate US citizens from neighboring Caribbean islands

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO -The Government of Puerto Rico has been working with the United States Department of Health and Human Services to evacuate people off of hard hit islands in the Caribbean. So far, more than 1,000 people, mainly US citizens, from St. Marteen and the island of Saint Thomas (USVI), who were slammed by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Jose, have been brought to Puerto Rico.

Flights were carried out by six C130 aircraft from the Puerto Rico, Kentucky, and New York National Guards. Evacuation efforts will continue once the weather conditions in the region improve.

In Puerto Rico, evacuees are being provided with lodging, food, and medical assistance. They are also getting help in arranging air travel to final destinations in the continental United States.

The State Department, National Guard, Federal Affairs Administration, Tourism Company, Ports Authority, Department of Transportation, Department of Family Affairs, Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency, are others are working in collaboration with the American Red Cross.

Burger King, JetBlue, Iberia, Southwest Airlines, and singer Ozuna y Dímelo Vi donated food to those arriving at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan.