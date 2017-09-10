Red Cross in urgent need of donations for Hurricane Irma aftermath

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Hurricane Irma is approaching Florida and relief organizations like the Red Cross will need a lot of volunteers to assist with preparations for the hurricane and its aftermath.

So far, nearly 100 volunteers have been deployed from Missouri to help with hurricane Harvey. Volunteers are now needed to help in the aftermath of hurricane Irma.

The Red Cross says the need for volunteers right now is tremendous. They need everything from financial contributions to blood donations.

