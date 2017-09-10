You Paid For It: Decorative wall along Chesterfield road costs taxpayers plenty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - You Paid For It is taking a look at a questionable deal in Chesterfield, MO. Many Chesterfield taxpayers wanted answers about a decorative wall that cost residents a half million dollars. It was part of a road project approved by voters to redo several major streets. Voters agreed to set up a Transportation Development District to fund the road work.

The decorative wall, located along Kehrs Mill Road at Wild Horse Creek Road, was apparently in the plans but not on the ballot. There were hearings where a wall was discussed, but no one told voters what it would cost. But the time the planning for the wall was finished, long after the vote, the price tag came in at $502,000.

Elliott Davis questioned the Chesterfield City Administrator, Mike Geisel , who also serves as the Executive Director of the Chesterfield Valley TDD Board that improved the roads and built the pricey decorative wall. He calls it a good project and feels that voters got a good deal. He admits it wasn't cheap.

Chesterfield citizens are split on this deal. Some say they like the wall, but for others the price tag is just way too high.